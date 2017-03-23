Modesto police special enforcement will focus on pedestrians, cyclists

If on foot, use crosswalks. If behind the wheel, stop for those using crosswalks.
If on a bike, stop at signals and stop signs just as if driving a motor vehicle.
And if under 18 and on a bike, wear a helmet.
These are things motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians should do every day. But it’s even more well advised Sunday, when Modesto police will conduct special bike and pedestrian safety enforcement.
The department has mapped out locations over the past three years where pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred, along with the violations that led to the crashes. Extra officers will be patrolling these areas, in an effort to reduce injuries and deaths.
Over the past three years, Modesto officers have investigated 39 fatal and injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists, the Police Department said in a news release. In 2013 in California, 701 pedestrians and 141 bicyclists were killed, accounting for more than 28 percent of all traffic fatalities.
Special attention will be directed Sunday toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and any other dangerous violation.
Officers will watch for pedestrians crossing streets illegally or failing to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners.
Bike riders will be stopped and citations issued when they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists. All riders are reminded to always wear helmets, and those under 18 must by law.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
