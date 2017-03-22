Stanislaus Consolidated chief resigns after eight months on the job

After just eight months on the job, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Matt Daly cited family reasons in resigning from the post effective April 21.
The resignation was announced following a closed-session board meeting Monday. “Chief Daly noted that he will be returning to Illinois to more closely meet family needs,” Board President Susan Zanker said in a prepared statement.
Daly accepted the chief position and moved to California in August from Illinois, where he was a deputy chief at the Downers Grove Fire Department.
The board said it will seek a new chief using an open recruitment notice and the recent database that was used to hire Daly.
