Low-income Californians will be hit hard by proposed American Health Care Act changes

The proposed American Health Care Act will “pull the rug out from under” millions of low-income Californians, the chairman of the state Assembly Health Committee told a full city council chamber at a hearing in Fresno on Wednesday.
The Affordable Care Act has been a success in California, said Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg. The state’s uninsured rate has fallen to a low of 7.1 percent, he said.
But on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of the health reform law, also called Obamacare, the House of Representatives is “poised to take it away from us,” Wood said.
Fresno Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, chairman of the Budget Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, said in reference to the proposed American Health Care Act that “Trumpcare will strip health care away from the very people who need it the very most.”
Florence Crowson, 48, of Merced, came to the hearing to testify. Before the hearing, she said she had gone without insurance for about 30 years until she signed up for Medi-Cal under the expansion made possibly by the Affordable Care Act.
“I could never afford health insurance,” said Crowson, an in-home caregiver. She earns minimum wage.
When she got insurance, Crowson said she was diagnosed with diabetes and a thyroid condition. And she learned she had a condition that had prevented her from bearing children.
The Medi-Cal expansion has enrolled about 4 million people in California and hundreds of thousands in the San Joaquin Valley.
Crowson said she is worried. “I will still be diabetic, but will I be able to afford my health insurance? Will I be able to afford my medication?”
The Assembly Health Committee and the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Health and Human Services are holding a joint informational hearing at City Hall to look at the impacts President Donald Trump’s health care proposal will have on families in the Central Valley.
California and the Valley have a lot at stake in the health care plan being pushed by the president that threatens to strip health care from the people who need it most. As a result of the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, millions of people in California and around the country have quality, affordable health care. Those gains in health care coverage will be radically changed if the proposal before the Republican-majority Congress is passed. In addition, the state has billions of dollars at stake because the existing health care safety net is supported by a significant amount of federal funding. The federal government is more than just a partner in the efforts to ensure that low-income Californians have access to health care and the policies being considered by Congress will determine how many people have coverage in the future.
The Health Committee, chaired by Wood, and the Budget Subcommittee, chaired by Arambula, D-Fresno, will hear from local and state experts about what Thursday’s vote means to the Valley. Both Wood and Arambula are physicians.
This story will be updated.
