Homeowners raise a stink over Ceres sewer charges

Several homeowners in a neighborhood sandwiched between Modesto and Ceres say they were shocked to receive notices this month from Ceres, saying they owe about $1,850 because the city had underbilled them for sewer services. And they have until April 1 to pay up.
The homeowners live in an area bordered roughly by the Tuolumne River to the north, Bystrum Road to the west and Herndon Road to the east. South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council Chairwoman Rebecca Harrington said the bills could be a hardship for some.
She lives with her mother, Emily Ortega, in a home on Bystrum with one of her sons. Another son lives in the one-bedroom, one-bathroom mother-in-law unit next to the house. The homes are from the 1950s. Ortega got a notice from Ceres for $1,842.72. “I think it’s horrendous,” she said. The amount was included in her most recent sewer bill.
City Manager Toby Wells said Ceres serves about 700 homes in the unincorporated neighborhood and sent about 40 notices over the past couple of months. He said the notices primarily are for instances in which there are two homes on one lot, but the city had been billing for only one.
The notices are for sewer service for three years, which Wells said is the maximum the law allows the city to collect. He said Ceres is obligated to collect for a service it has provided. Not to do so, he said, would not be fair to Ceres’ other sewer customers. “It’s a difficult situation, we recognize that,” he said. “We have payment plans to help them work it out.”
Mayor Chris Vierra said Ceres is willing to be as flexible as it can to help homeowners who face a hardship. Wells said disconnecting a homeowner from the sewer system is a possibility. “That is the last step,” he said, “but we obviously try to avoid that outcome.”
Harrington said the bills are for homes in the older part of the neighborhood, where second homes are common. She said homeowners are more than willing to pay the correct amount going forward but should not be penalized for the city’s mistake by paying charges for the three years, especially when they did not know anything was wrong.
Wells said Ceres started providing sewer service to the neighborhood about a decade ago. He said it is a challenge to determine who has been billed correctly because the neighborhood is outside the city and gets its utilities from several providers, including water from Modesto. But he said as Ceres discovers through audits and other means that a property owner has not been billed correctly, it corrects the billing.
“I’m afraid I’m going to get a bill,” said Bertha Andrade, who rents out her mother-in-law unit to a cousin to help make ends meet. She said two of her neighbors received notices, with one of them for $1,949.32. Andrade said she bought her home with the mother-in-law unit 17 years ago. “If I got a bill like that, I couldn’t pay it. I’m disabled and not working.”
The $1,949.32 is for homeowner Domingo Saucedo for what he calls a shop behind his house. He rents the house to a friend and said for years he used the shop for storage. He said a niece moved into it in January, and it has a sink and a toilet. He said his niece showers in the house. Saucedo said when he switched from a septic tank to the sewer system several years ago, he told officials about the shop and he said they told him not to worry about it.
“Maybe they’ve changed their minds,” he said.
Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini, whose district includes the neighborhood, is siding with the homeowners. “Three years back is excessive,” he said. “Maybe a year is OK. Personally, I would not go back. There is no fraud involved. The cases I’ve come across involve a second unit hooked up years ago. And they are small units. I know this area pretty well. This is a low-income area. They didn’t know they owed any money.”
