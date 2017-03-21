Lightning strike in Oakdale is storm system’s biggest blow so far

Wind got the most social-media buzz Tuesday afternoon as the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning first for the Turlock-Denair-Keyes area and then for Oakdale-Waterford-Hickman and then again for parts of Tuolumne and Merced counties. But by midafternoon, it looked like a lightning strike in Oakdale did the real damage.
About 1 p.m., Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District firefighters saw the lightning strike at East B and North Second streets from several blocks away, felt it in their station and heard a huge thunderclap, they reported.
The strike blew apart a pine tree, throwing pieces that damaged three houses. The most visible damage was to a carport that had a large branch tear into it.
No one was hurt in the lightning strike, but it caused nearby transformer to explode and catch fire. PG&E and fire crews quickly arrived on scene, turned off the power and extinguished the flames. Nine customers lost power.
AT&T employee Tay Thong was working across the street, his back turned to the tree, when the lightning struck. He said he turned around to see the tree falling and ran to get out of the way as a section of the tree landed across the roadway.
At about 12:50 p.m., the weather service office in Sacramento issued the first Stanislaus County tornado warning, for Turlock and surrounding areas. It advised residents to seek shelter in a room away from exterior walls.
A trained spotter reported seeing two funnel clouds briefly form north of Turlock shortly after 1 p.m., the weather service reported.
About an hour later, Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Sacramento, said there was no verification at that time of any funnel cloud touching down. But she noted there still was a lot of thunderstorm activity in Stanislaus County and visibility in those areas was poor.
California averages 10 tornadoes a year, most commonly in the northern half of the Central Valley, the weather services said on Twitter. Historically, they’ve ranged from zero to 3. An EF0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85 mph and does light damage, like breaking tree branches, pushing over shallow-rooted trees and damaging home exteriors. An EF3 has winds between 136 and 165 mph and can do severe damage including tearing roofs off even well-constructed buildings and lifting vehicles off the ground.
The tornado that tore through Denair in late November 2015 was an EF1 – winds of 86 to 111 mph – and damaged 21 homes and razed outbuildings.
Just before 4 p.m., Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Dale Skiles said his department has been in close contact with partner agencies in Stanislaus County and heard no confirmation of funnel-cloud touchdowns or tornado-scale damage. The volume and types of calls that public-safety personnel were dispatched to were “pretty normal” for a day of rain, wind and scattered thunderstorms, he said.
The rainy forecast has forced Turlock’s annual State of the City address indoors Wednesday morning. The city announced that Mayor Gary Soiseth’s 7:30 a.m. speech will move from its planned location outside the Public Safety Center at Broadway and Olive Avenue to the the Carnegie Arts Center next door.
The chance of rain Wednesday is 70 percent, and again thunderstorms are possible, after 11 a.m. Up to a quarter inch of rain is expected – more if there are thunderstorms. The day should be cooler – high near 65 – and winds weaker – just 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon – than Tuesday.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 67, before the chance of rain returns that night.
The chance of rain Friday is 50 percent, and the high should be near 64.
Showers are likely Friday night and Saturday, which otherwise should be mostly cloudy with a high near 67.
Between Friday and Saturday, Modesto could receive up to a half inch of rain, the weather service says.
Sunday and Monday both hold a slight chance of showers but should be mostly sunny, with highs near 65 and 68, respectively.
