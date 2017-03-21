Merced coroner identifies man killed in I-5 crash near Los Banos

The Oregon man who died in an Interstate 5 crash near Los Banos has been identified, the Merced County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.
Linda Hamilton, 60, of Selma, Ore., was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 southbound on the highway just before 2:45 p.m. Monday with a 70-year-old man, also from Selma, in the passenger seat, according to Officer Dean Emehiser.
The man who was killed in the single vehicle crash was Norman Seibold, also of Selma, Ore., according to coroner’s office.
Traveling just south of Highway 165, officers said, the truck may have sustained a flat tire, causing the driver to turn right and collide with the embankment before the truck overturned and came to rest on its roof.
Hamilton was transported with major injuries to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, the CHP reported. Seibold died on scene, according to the CHP.
Officers said traffic in the area was backed up as crews worked to clear the roadway.
