Car, ambulance collide near Memorial Medical Center

Several people were injured Sunday afternoon when an ambulance carrying a patient from Merced County to Memorial Medical Center collided with a sedan.
According to Modesto police, the accident occurred at about 2 p.m. at Briggsmore Avenue and Coffee Road. A Riggs ambulance was heading east on Briggsmore, with lights and sirens activated, when it turned left onto Coffee.
The driver of the sedan was driving west on Briggsmore and drove into the intersection on a green light, police said. It was unclear how many people were hurt.
Riggs serves Merced County. Sonya Severo, community relations manager for Riggs, said Monday the company would not comment on the crash, because it's under investigation.
American Medical Response ambulances responded ot the incident. Several people were taken to local hospitals, police said.
