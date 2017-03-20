Around the Region (3/21/17)

MODESTO
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd.
Info: The Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County invites the public to its next meeting. Guest speaker Millie Starr will dicuss the many facets to writing about your family. Come learn how to find those moments and bring your ancestors to life. Meeting is open to the public; refreshments will be served. For more information contact Dale Thompson at 209-567-2546 or email thompsondale@sbcglobal.net.
What: Sons In Retirement Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 103, Luncheon will feature a guest speaker from the Modesto Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team. For more information, call Bob Kredit 209-275-9530 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Modesto Parkinson's Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson's Support Group invites the public, those suffering Parkinson’s and their caregivers to join their support group. The group meeting will feature exercises, a speaker and refreshments. For more information 209-552-9040.
What: Modesto JC Science Colloquium Lecture
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: MJC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: This week’s lecture is “What's New with Homo naledi and the Rising Star Cave, South Africa?,” presented by Debra Bolter, Ph.D., MJC anthropology professor. The Colloquium series is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for campus parking without a permit. For more information on the Science Colloquium contact Teri Curtis, MJC biology professor, at 209-575-6775 or email curtist@mjc.edu.
What: Run for Health
When: April 1, 7 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: The Stanislaus Health Foundation presents The Dr. Amanda Crews Memorial 30 Annual Run for Health. The run for health will feature a walkers course, one-mile run, 5k and 10k races. Proceeds from the run benefit the Stanislaus Health Foundation. Entry fee is $25 before March 22, after $30 thru race day and $10 children 10 and under. To register visit www.run4health.org or www.stanhealth.org or shadowchase.org. For more information contact Michele Helwick 209-576-3526 or email Michele.helwick@tenethealth.com.
What: Friends of the Library Book Donations
When: Througgh April 5
Where: Modesto Downtown Library, 1500 I St.
Info: Friends of the Library will be accepting books donations for its book sale on May 6. The books may be dropped off at the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus County Library or email Plaza611@sbcglobal.net to arrange for pickup. Paperbacks and hard covered books will be accepted with the exception of encyclopedias, text books or books that are badly damaged.
WHAT: Sons In Retirement Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature retired Modesto Police Detective, Sheri Cole. For more information, call Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Medical and Nursing Scholarships
When: Deadline April 3
Where: Stanislaus Medical Society Alliance, 2339 St Paul’s Way, Modesto
Info: The Stanislaus Medical Society Alliance is offering scholarships to Stanislaus County graduating high school seniors and college students who are entering the fields of either medicine or nursing. To apply, contact your academic counselor, financial aid office or the Stanislaus Medical Society. For more information, call 209-527-1704 or visit www.stanislausmedicalsociety.com.
25 YEARS AGO: The Modesto City Coucil was considering an increase in city water rates. If passed by the city council, water rates would have increased by 35 percent. That would have raised the city’s average monthly residential water bill from $9.50 to $12.83. This increase would have all applied to metered commerical rates. The revenue from the increase would have gone to finance water improvement programs like a $120 million surface water treatmet plant.
