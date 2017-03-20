News

March 20, 2017 12:11 PM

Welcome spring with freebies at Rita’s, Dairy Queen

Modesto Bee Staff

It’s not exactly blistering hot outside today, but it’s warm enough to enjoy a cold treat.

And you’ll enjoy it even more because it’s free!

To celebrate today, which is the official first day of spring, two companies are giving away free treats.

Rita's Italian Ice: Free Rita's Ice On The First Day Of Spring

Dairy Queen: Free Cone Day

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Modesto eateries experience the Triple D Effect

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos