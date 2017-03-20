Minor collisions cause traffic jam on Highway 99 from Merced to Atwater

Traffic on southbound Highway 99 is backed up from Merced to Atwater from multiple minor accidents during the morning commute, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A big rig and silver SUV were involved in a minor collision in the southbound lanes near the 16th street overpass in Merced about 7:50 a.m.
Another big rig stopped in the center median to help, said Officer Eric Zuniga.
Though no injuries were reported and no lanes are closed, CHP was conducting traffic breaks.
Traffic in the southbound lanes backed up to the Atwater Boulevard exit, where another minor collision occurred about 8 a.m. A third minor collision was reported about 8:05 near the Applegate Road exit.
Zuniga advised motorists to expect delays and plan ahead on the Monday morning commute.
Comments