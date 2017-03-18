News

March 18, 2017 12:59 PM

Man holed up in central Modesto home threatening to set it on fire

By Patty Guerra

A man inside a central Modesto home threatened Saturday to burn it down, authorities said.

Around noon, the Modesto Fire Department was called to the scene at Terrace Place across from Sherwood School on a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a bedroom, and a man who apparently had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Firefighters called The Modesto Police Department and were working to put out a small fire.

Officers arrived and have set up a crime scene.

As of 12:45 p.m., officers were not going inside the residence. They are awaiting a drone to get a better idea of the scene.

Terrace Place is off Claremont Avenue just north of Rumble Road.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

