Man holed up in central Modesto home threatening to set it on fire

A man inside a central Modesto home threatened Saturday to burn it down, authorities said.
Around noon, the Modesto Fire Department was called to the scene at Terrace Place across from Sherwood School on a report of a fire.
When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a bedroom, and a man who apparently had barricaded himself inside the residence.
Firefighters called The Modesto Police Department and were working to put out a small fire.
Officers arrived and have set up a crime scene.
As of 12:45 p.m., officers were not going inside the residence. They are awaiting a drone to get a better idea of the scene.
Terrace Place is off Claremont Avenue just north of Rumble Road.
