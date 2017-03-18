Around the Region (3/18/17)

MODESTO
What: Central California Cage Bird Club
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia #B
Info: The Central California Cage Bird Club invites the public to its next meeting. The club meetings are open to all bird lovers that have an interest in birds and their care. Meetings include a potluck lunch and raffle. For more information contact Barbara Milgrom 209-485-7783 or email Birdybarb@gmail.com or visit mycccbc.org.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd.
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group will be conducting its next support group for those suffering from burning, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. This week's special guest will be Marge Howard. Howard will lead a discussion on the medications that the group’s members are using. Plan to share what works for you. For more, contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: IHOP restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost loved ones. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. For March, the group meets at IHOP restaurant every Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a no-host lunch. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Monday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Rd., Suite 63
Info: The Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. They provide support and help to others facing the same experience. The Mended Hearts mission is "inspiring hope and improving the quality of life for heart patients and their families through ongoing peer-to-peer support." The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, contact Pete Mar 209-840-1242 or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: SCOE Workshop
When: Monday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Martin Petersen Event Center, 720 12th Street
Info: The Stanislaus Office of Education offers the workshop, “Building Resiliency for College Success and Student Wellness”. The workshop is open to all Stanislaus County college-bound students as well as their parents, and will discuss the common pitfalls that families encounter as students make the transition into college. The workshop is free to the public through the sponsorship of the Board of Supervisors and Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling 209-238-1367.
What: Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club is a group of 52 members (about 35 active players) with a wide variety of skill levels. For more information call, Shirley Keyser, 209-238-3371.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. George Boodrookas, MJC Foundation, will be the special guest speaker. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Friends of the Library Book Donations
When: Ongoing until April 5
Where: Modesto Downtown Library, 1500 I Street
Info: Friends of the Library will be accepting books donations for its book sale on May 6. The books may be dropped off at the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus County Library or email Plaza611@sbcglobal.net to arrange for pick up. Paperbacks and hard covered books will be accepted with the exception encyclopedias, text books or books that are badly damaged.
MERCED
What: Social dance lessons
When: Monday, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15 St.
Info: The Merced Senior Community Center will be holding beginning dance classes. Classes are open to singles and partners. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the 7th Street Bridge, connecting downtown Modesto to South Modesto, was open for traffic. The cantilevered concrete arch bridge was built by C.E. Cotton. The first automobile to cross the bridge was a “100 Point Six” Kissel Kar carrying Supervisors John Clark, E.A. Johnson, C.E. Little, Chairman Vaughn Whitmore and contractor C.E. Cotton. Their car was then followed by City Electrician C.E. Carpenter’s “Tin Lizzie”, as he installed lights on the bridge.
