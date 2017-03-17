Detroit marijuana shops face stricter rules

Detroit's medical marijuana centers are finding difficulty in fulfilling the city's list of strict requirements and regulations.
The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2nhcwia ) reports that new figures released this week by the city reveal that only two prospective Medical Marijuana Caregiver Centers out of more than 260 applicants have been approved to operate.
Green Cross opened in February as Detroit's first licensed center. Manager Simon Berro says its operators were the first to apply under the law that went into effect last March and completed the "vigorous" zoning and licensing process Feb. 3.
The Green Genie also has its license, but no staff was in attendance Thursday.
The new rules allow Detroit to shut down marijuana shops failing to seek compliance under the ordinance or dispensing medical marijuana in unapproved zones. So far, 136 shops have closed down.
