Two injured in crash on Patterson Road in Riverbank

A vehicle crash Thursday night temporarily closed Patterson Road in Riverbank and sent two people to the hospital.
Fire crews responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Patterson Road. Firefighters extricated a person who was pinned inside one of the vehicles.
Patterson Road was closed between Third Street and Terminal Avenue.
Two people were transported from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, said Sgt. Joe Mendonza of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Details of the accident were not immediately available. The vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
Comments