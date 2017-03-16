Around the Region (3/17/17)

MODESTO
What: The Downtown Music Series
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 Sixteenth St.
Info: The Downtown Music Series presents pipe organ recital performed by Ennio Cominetti. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 students/under 18. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by contacting the church office at 209-522–9046. For more information contact Arvin Berner at 209-522-9046 ext. 101 or email ArvinBerner@firstumcmodesto.org.
What: MJC Hispanic Education Conference
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College presents the 33rd Hispanic Education Conference, which will take place in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus. The conference keynote speaker is Ernesto Colín, Ph.D., a visual artist, Aztec dancer, radio host and associate professor in the Department of Urban Education at Loyola Marymount University. Morning refreshments and lunch are provided to participants. A downloadable registration form is available at www.mjc.edu/HEC. For more information, contact the MJC Career Development and Transfer Center at 209-575-6698.
What: Great Valley Museum Gala
When: Saturday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Great Valley Museum at Modesto Junior College invites the community to its third annual Gala. This year’s gala theme is “Night on the Savanna.” The museum will have on display some of its original Osterberg collection pieces from various savannas around the world. To purchase tickets, donate a silent auction item, or obtain sponsorship information, contact the museum at 209-575-6196 or visit the museum webpage at www.mjc.edu/gvm.
MURPHYS
What: Murphys Irish Day
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Main Street
Info: The Murphys Irish Day will begin with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church. The Main Strett festivities will feature music, dancing and other entertainment starting at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. the parade will take over Main Street. There is no admission charge and free parking will be available. For more information visit visitmurphys.com.
PATTERSON
What: Stanislaus County History Day
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Middle School, 535 Peregrine Dr.
Info: On Stanislaus County History Day students are learning about the historical process through their participation in National History Day. More than 300, 4-12 grade Stanislaus County students are expected to participate in the day-long event. The public is invited to attend and admission and parking are free. For more information contact Cheryl Goulart, Event Coordinator - Stanislaus County Office of Education, 209-238-1710.
TRI-COUNTY AREA
What: Central Valley Opportunity Center
When: Deadline March 31
Where: Central Valley Opportunity Center, 6838 Bridget Ct, Winton
Info: The Central Valley Opportunity Center (CVOC) presents its 2017 scholarship project. CVOC offers scholarships to academically deserving students in its tri-county service area: Madera, Merced and Stanislaus counties. Six scholarships in the amount of $1,500.00 each will be awarded in each county on a competitive basis. Students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and must be planning on attending a post-secondary educational institution in the fall of 2017. Financial need will be considered. Applications are available at all high schools in the three counties. Interested students need to contact their high school counselor or contact Alicia Chavez, 209-357-0062, ext.123 or email achavez@cvoc.org. Applications can be downloaded at www.cvoc.org.
