Morris Day and the Time will bring funky vibe to Stanislaus County Fair

Things will be getting a little funky at the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock this summer.
Funk legends Morris Day and the Time will be performing July 18 on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage, the fair announced Thursday morning.
The concert will be hosted by KWIN and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert is free with the price of fair admission.
“This funk group will get our fair guests dancing in no time,” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Fair. “It will be a great way to celebrate the legacy of longtime collaborator Prince.”
Morris Day played an essential role in the development of the iconic pop-funk sound of the 1980s. His exuberant stage presence and colorful showmanship mirror that of longtime friend Prince.
The Time gained popularity with feel-good tracks such as “Jerk Out” and “Jungle Love,” which was featured in Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain.”
The 2017 Stanislaus County Fair opens July 14 for a 10-day run.
