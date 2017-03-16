News

March 16, 2017 5:52 AM

4 hospitalized after using charcoal grill to heat home

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

Authorities say four people were hospitalized after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home during a storm-caused power outage.

New Castle County Paramedic First Class Yvonne T. Russell says paramedics found four patients who had been exposed to carbon monoxide from a charcoal grill within the Wilmington-area residence Wednesday evening.

A 13-year-old boy and three adult women — aged 18, 30 and 67 — were treated at the scene for inhaling the odorless gas. They were later taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

Many homes throughout the area had been without power since a storm Tuesday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned that burning charcoal inside can be deadly.

