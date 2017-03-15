St. Patty’s Day quandary: corned beef vs. Lenten Friday

What’s a good Irish Catholic – and others who want to eat like one – to do when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during Lent?
After all, it’s tradition to fete the patron saint of Ireland with a hearty plate of corned beef and cabbage. But half of that customary plate is a no-no on lenten Fridays when Catholics are directed to abstain from meat.
Worry not faithful Irish revelers, Bishop Blaire is there for you. The head of Diocese of Stockton – which includes the greater Modesto region – has dispensed the obligation to abstain from meat for one Friday only this year, St. Patrick’s Day.
There’s bit o’ a catch, though: Blaire suggests Catholics choose another day during the week to abstain from meat or offer another sacrifice in its place, according to Sister Terry Davis, director of communications for the diocese.
Blaire is one of several American bishops offering such dispensations for their flocks, according to a story from the Catholic News Agency. The last time St. Patty’s Day revelers met with this quandary was in 2006 when many diocese also granted dispensation, according to the CNS.
