Around the Region (3/16/17)

MODESTO
What: Career Technical Education Open House
When: Thursday, 5 - 7 p.m.
Where: Agriculture Center for Education, MJC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College invites the business community and the public to a Career Technical Education (CTE) Open House. The event and on campus parking are free for the evening. For more information, call the MJC Agriculture and Environmental Science Division office at 209-575-6200.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza “ClubHouse,” 3848 McHenry Ave. No 145
Info: The Modesto Computer Users Group will be having a technology workshop and the public is invited learn with the group. The meeting is free and no-host dinner. For more information contact Terence Fix 209-524-8062 or email fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Hwy 99 PT Crusier Club Meeting
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 201 N Carpenter Road
Info: The Hwy 99 PT Crusier Club will have a no-host dinner and club meeting. Dinner and social time, 6 p.m.; club meeting 7 p.m. The club is open to those PT Crusier enthusiats, stock or custom welcome. For more information, email Elaine ptdixiegal@att.net.
What: MAPS: “The Physics Show”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: The Modesto Area Partners in Science (MAPS) invites the community to “The Physics Show” by Frank Cascarano and David Marasco, physics professors at Foothill College. Cascarano and Marasco will perform a series of attention grabbing and educational physics demonstrations.The program is free and open to all ages. For more information visit www.mjc.edu/news/physicsshow.php.
What: The Downtown Music Series
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 Sixteenth St.
Info: The Downtown Music Series presents pipe organ recital performed by Ennio Cominetti. The internationally known Italian musician and director will present a solo organ recital featuring the compositions of J.S. Bach, Cesar Franck, Felix Mendelsohn and Marco Enrico Bossi. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 students/under 18. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by contacting the church office at 209-522–9046. For more information contact Arvin Berner at 209-522-9046 ext. 101 or email ArvinBerner@firstumcmodesto.org.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Chamber of Commerce Home Show
When: Friday-Saturday
Where: Community Center 110 S. Second Ave.
Info: The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce presents its 12th annual Home Show. The Home Show offers an opportunity to meet the experts and learn about the newest products and services that are available to add comfort and value to ones home. The home show is open Friday, 4 - 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The home show is free to the public. For more information contact the chamber 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic
When: Friday, call for times
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N Walnut Road
Info: The Cat Network of Stanislaus County will be sponsoring another spay and neuter clinic at the Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic. $25 spay day for feral cats. Special pricing for tame cats and those bringing in several cats. For more information, call 209-735-0604 or email info@catnetworkofstanislaus.org or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
50 YEARS AGO: After a $14,700 marketing study concluded that a downtown Modesto shopping mall is economically feasible. The development of the downtown shopping mall would cost $464,000 and could go in at 10th Street between I and K Streets. The report said the mall would increase downtown business enough to pay for itself and would improve downtown enough to attract more offices, residential construction and motels and restaurants.
