Tuesday’s 85-degree day in Modesto sets record for date

Tuesday’s peak temperature of 85 degrees in Modesto was a record high for March 14, according to Modesto Irrigation District data.
The previous high for the date was 84 degrees in 2015, district weather records show. The rest of the 10 hottest March 14ths were 83 in 1994; 80 in 2004; 78 in 2013, 2007 and 1972; 77 in 1951 and 76 in 1997 and 1947.
Tuesday’s record heat came after an 82-degree high in Modesto on Monday. Above-80 temperatures weren’t here to stay, though. The National Weather Service predicts highs of 77 degrees Wednesday, 76 Thursday, 78 Friday, 76 Saturday and 74 Sunday.
Still, the temperatures look to be well above historical averages. The average for March 15, for example, is 67 degrees.
The days ahead should be mostly sunny until Monday, which is predicted to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and a high near 71.
Tuesday, showers are likely, the weather service says, and the high should be near 66.
Monday through next Wednesday, Modesto could get from half an inch to an inch of rain, the weather service reported Wednesday, and Sonora could get between 1 and 2 inches.
