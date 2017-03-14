Around the Region (3/15/17)

MODESTO
What: Lecture: “An Update on Climate Change”
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: This week’s lecture is “An Update on Climate Change,” presented by Elizabeth McInnes, MJC biology professor. The Colloquium series is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for campus parking without a permit. For more information on the Science Colloquium contact Teri Curtis, MJC biology professor, at 209-575-6775 or email curtist@mjc.edu.
What: Sons in Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, Luncheon will feature guest speaker Randy Seifkin from Funeral Alliance of Stanislaus. For more information, call Sam Graham 209-552-0960.
What: Beyer HS Robotics Spaghetti Dinner
When: Thursday, 5 - 7 p.m.
Where: Beyer High School Cafeteria, 1717 Sylvan Ave.
Info: The Beyer HS Robotics Spaghetti Dinner is a fundraiser to help the team fund a trip to the Robotics World Championships in St. Louis, Missouri.Cost: $10 per person or $35 for family of 4. For more information contact Cathy Benenati at 209-573-4615 or cathy.b308@gmail.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: The Latino Emergency Council invites the community to its next morning meeting featuring special guest speaker Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson. Sheriff Christianson will discuss his departments role in the recent flooding in Stanilaus County. For more information contact Dale Butler 209-613-1058.
What: McHenry Mansion St. Patrick's Day Party
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Visitor Center, 924 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion Visitor Center invites the public to its St. Patrick’s Day party. Festivities begin at 5:30 with a no-host bar; then at 6:30 p.m. a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for $35 per person. Dinner includes dessert and coffee. Contact Janie at 209-522-1739 or make a reservation in person at the McHenry Mansion Visitor’s Center.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Meeting
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Rd.
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society will be holding its next meeting at the Community Room of the Tuolumne County Library. David Wimpfheimer, a naturalist, guide and biologist, will give a presentation on Birds of Alaska. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: Toastmasters International, Division F Speech Contest
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 North Olive Ave.
Info: Cost: $15. To reserve your spot contact Jackie Alford, Admin. Manager, 209-417-9650 or email Jackie.Alford@fosterfarms.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: Against the plea of Empire Union School District, the Modesto City Council voted 5-2 to approve the “Capitol Drive” subdivision. The 10-acre addition extended an exsisting subdivision north of Penny Lane and east of Lincoln Ave in the Empire school boundaries. Superintendent Roma Teel requested the moratorium because the additional homes would increase the number of school children the school district would take in and contribute to the need for more facilities.
