3 taken to hospital after Modesto city bus runs light, hits pickup

Three people complaining of pain were taken to a hospital for examination after a Modesto city bus ran a red light and struck a pickup truck Thursday evening.
The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. as the bus was heading north on Tully Road, ran the red light at Orangeburg and hit the truck, which was heading east on Orangeburg, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The bus was carrying six passengers, including the three treated for pain. The bus driver, 60-year-old Robert Castillo, and the other three passengers were not injured, Graves said. Neither was the driver of the pickup, 26-year-old Harrold Arrazate. He was alone in his vehicle.
The bus driver was not cited, Graves said.
