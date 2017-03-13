Two suffer injuries after being struck by vehicle in east Modesto

Two people pushing a motorcycle out of a field onto an east Modesto road were were hit by a vehicle and suffered undisclosed injuries, authorities said.
The vehicle left the scene along Frazine Road just north of Yosemite Boulevard and just to the east of Johansen High School.
The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, and woman who were struck were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, according to Battalion Chief Eric DeHart of the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
It was not immediately known why the two were pushing the motorcycle from the field.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the California Highway Patrol at 209-545-7440.
