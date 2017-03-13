Thousands greet public-safety workers at Unity Matters event in Modesto

Nearly 2,000 people said thanks to first-responders, and prayers for their safety, at a Modesto church Monday night.
The second annual Unity Matters event at The House Modesto Church honored law-enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulance crews and the employees who support them.
Speakers at the church on the corner of Coffee Road and Briggsmore Avenue noted the recent tensions around the nation regarding police and urged support for the officers in attendance.
“They’re regular people, and they hurt like we hurt,” Senior Pastor Glen Berteau said. “They walk through things like we walk through.”
Most of the honorees came from the Northern San Joaquin Valley, and some from San Jose, Fresno and other locales. They enjoyed spirited music, along with videos that mixed real emergency footage with interviews on why they do this work.
“We know you love us,” Modesto Fire Chief Sean Slamon said. “We know you care about us. We know you pray for us.”
The event also featured former Oakland Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman, now a pastor in Livermore. He said first-responders embody God’s call for people to be selfless.
“They don’t always get a pat on the back ... but they’re not looking for it,” Kaufman said. “They’re wanting to give of themselves to help someone else.”
John Holland: 209-578-2385
