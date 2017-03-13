Fire destroys Loreto Court home in central Modesto

A house fire in central Modesto destroyed a three-bedroom home Monday afternoon. The occupant was not home at the time and there were no injuries.
Modesto firefighters arrived just before 5 p.m. and found the home at the corner of Durango Lane and Loreto Court in flames, said Battalion Chief Randy Anderson.
“The first engine on scene found the house fully involved, reporting he had flames through the roof as well as throughout the interior of the house,” Anderson said. Firefighters protected surrounding homes and checked the home for anyone trapped inside, but found no one.
“The fire had a pretty good start before we got here,” he said, predicting the three-bedroom house would be a total loss. There was no initial indication of what started the fire.
Neighbor Jim O’Brien said he drove by and saw flames. “I came around the corner and it was going. No one was here yet, so I called 9-1-1,” he said.
O’Brien said a younger man lived there alone, though none of the neighbors watching the fire said they knew him.
The home was valued at around $240,600, according to the real estate site Zillow, that listed the home as 1,248 square feet, built in 1973.
Loreto Court is a few blocks southwest of the intersection of Floyd and Rose avenues.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
