Grand jury takes a look at Stanislaus County library

The 2016-17 Stanislaus County civil grand jury issued a report on the county library system.
According to the report, issued last week, the grand jury decided to take a look at the library because a grand jury hadn’t done so for more about 15 years.
The report is generally favorable, finding that the library provides “numerous high-quality, professional services and programs to an ever-changing county.”
Jurors had some concerns that the library is dependent on a special tax that goes before voters regularly, and encouraged officials to find a more stable stream of revenue. The report also suggested that the library need a technology update and should look for ways to donate discarded materials.
