South Modesto wreck sends several people to the hospital

A crash involving a motorcycle and van in south Modesto left several people injured on Monday afternoon.
None of the injuries were described as serious.
Police and emergency crews were called to the intersection of Colorado and Lema avenues at about 3:15 p.m.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the van, who had five children inside, was traveling north on Colorado when she was turning onto Lema and struck the motorcyclist, who was heading south on Colorado.
Seven people, including the motorcyclist, were taken to nearby hospitals.
The CHP officer at the scene said the motorcyclist suffered a deep cut – and that his injuries were the most severe of those taken to hospitals.
