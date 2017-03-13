Body found near train tracks in Salida

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body near railroad tracks in Salida, authorities said.
Firefighters with the Salida Fire Department were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.
The body, along the tracks off Highway 99 north of Kiernan Avenue, appears to have been there for a few days, sheriff’s Lt. Marc Nuno said.
Detectives were en route to the scene Monday afternoon.
According to Nuno, the body is that of a black male adult. An employee of Union Pacific Railroad was passing by, saw the body and called it in. A cause of death has not been determined; the case is being considered a suspicious death.
Brian Clark
