Around the Region (3/14/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Parkinson's Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson's Support Group invites the public, those suffering Parkinson’s and their caregivers to join their support group. The group meeting will feature exercises, a speaker and refreshments. For more information, call 209-524-2965.
What: NAMI Speaker's Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Where: Ana Lynn Plaza, 500 North 9th Street
Info: NAMI an Alzheimer’s and Dementia support group invites the public to its next meeting. Cheryl Gerhardt of the Alzheimer's Dementia Support Center of Modesto will speak on the latest research regarding Alzheimer’s and dementia. For more information call 209-558-4555.
What: MJC Guitar Faculty Recital
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College and the Music Department presents a Guitar Faculty Recital. The concert will feature David D. Chapman, D. MA., director of MJC guitar studies as well as guitar instructors Travis Silvers, Guy Powell and Mike Silva. Special guest Mark Dávila, music director at Grace Davis High School will perform as well. Concert tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the MJC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, Noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776 or online at www.mjc.tix.com. Tickets are available at the door beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance, and parking is $2.
TURLOCK
What: Seminar: Sleep Apnea
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village of Turlock, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Covenant Village of Turlock would like to invite the public to a special seminar on Sleep Apnea. The seminar will be lead by Robert A. McCulla, DDS, from Turlock Dental Care. To register, visit www.covenantvillageofturlock.org or call 877-834-1238.
What: Stanislaus Concerned Citizens Meeting
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grizzly Rock Cafe, 4905 N. Golden State Blvd.
Info: Stanislaus Concerned Citizens invites the public to its weekly dinner meeting. The no-host dinner meeting will feature Assemblymembers Heath Flora and Adam Gray. For more information call 209-202-3043 or email stanislausconcernedcitizens@gmail.com.
25 YEARS AGO: The Oakdale High School baseball team defeated Clayton Valley High School 13-3 in the Pedretti High School Baseball Tournament in Turlock. Clayton Valley walked 16 batters while Oakdale had only 5 hits. The Mustangs’ next opponent was Manteca, which defeated Lincoln of Stockton 11-6 to earn the spot.
