Fund created to support family of Lyft driver assaulted by biker gang

Many people have asked how they can support Lyft driver Alex Quintana of Modesto, who was beaten by a dirt bike gang on a Bay Area freeway last week.
Quintana, 32, had been driving to San Francisco to work for the ride-sharing service. He and his girlfriend have a 3-month-old son. The brutal assault on Quintana was captured on videos posted on sites in the United States and internationally.
Quintana, who suffered a badly broken leg in the attack, is expected to remain in the hospital for another week and faces three months of medical therapy, his family said.
His sister, Natalie King of Modesto, has created a gofundme.com account where people can donate. “He will have to learn to walk on the leg again,” King said. “It is going to be a struggle for his family.”
Last Wednesday, Quintana was on Highway 101 en route to San Francisco International Airport to pick up a rider. As he merged onto the freeway, a group of 12 to 15 dirt bike riders was doing stunts on the highway, holding up traffic.
A video, shot by a another driver, shows Quintana inching into a lane next to one of the bikers. The vehicles continue on and then the bikers descend on Quintana’s white Toyota Camry. Quintana stops near an offramp when a dark car pulls in front of him. The video shows the bikers vandalizing his car and beating Quintana.
The Modesto man said the assault ended when a motorcycle ran over his leg. The bikers fled before law enforcement arrived at the scene.
Those wishing to assist the family can make a donation at www.gofundme.com/alex-quintana or call Natalie King at 209-855-6084.
