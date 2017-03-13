Modesto man in critical condition after ex hits him with vehicle

A 23-year-old Modesto man was hospitalized in critical condition after his estranged girlfriend struck him with her car following an argument Sunday night, Modesto police report.
The report of a vehicle crash with major injuries was called in about 8:24 p.m. Officers responded to Uhlig Avenue, just off Mount Vernon Drive west of Tully Road.
The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a vehicle with a female passenger and being followed by his estranged girlfriend, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
He stopped on Uhlig, got out of his vehicle and argued with the ex, Graves said. “She gets back into her car to drive away, he’s struck and he’s rushed to the hospital.”
The preliminary investigation indicates the collision was unintentional, Graves said. Statements from witnesses include conflicting information, she said, but no evidence at this point indicates the driver, Adrianna Misay, 22, of Modesto, meant to hit the man.
He suffered broken bones and a head injury.
