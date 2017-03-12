Tulip season in full bloom at Dutch Hollow Farms

Tulip season was in full flower Sunday at Dutch Hollow Farms, just northeast of Modesto.
Visitors could view a multitude of colors at the farm, which will sell cut flowers until about April 1.
Owner John Bos, also known as Farmer John, has created a unique niche amid the orchards and field crops in the area. He is part of a Dutch immigrant dairy family, which helps explain the tulips.
Dutch Hollow also has baby animals and is planning a corn maze and pumpkin patch for the fall. It also grows fruits and vegetables. Field trips are available.
The farm is at 5101 Oakdale Road, at Claribel Road. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. More information is at www.dutchhollowfarms.com.
