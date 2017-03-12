Drivers could pay a lot more when cops tow their cars

The Modesto Police Department is back with a new proposal that still will cost some drivers a lot more money when they get their cars towed because of driving-related offenses, including driving under the influence or on a suspended license.
Police officials brought a proposal to the City Council’s Great Safe Neighborhoods Committee in December for a new contract between the city and towing companies for what are called nonconsensual tows. But committee members had questions and representatives from companies had concerns, and the committee asked police officials to do more work.
The committee will hear about the new contract at its Monday meeting, which is open to the public. Police officials will ask the committee to forward the contract to the full council for adoption.
Drivers now pay a $160 administrative fee at the Police Department to get their vehicles back. The towing companies charge drivers $215 for the tow and $39 a day for storing the car.
The new contract requires drivers to pay a $120 administrative fee if their vehicle is towed because it is parked illegally or abandoned; $160 if they don’t have a license or their registration has expired; $250 for driving on a suspended or revoked license; and $450 for a DUI. The cost of the tow and storage go up with time. The tow is $220 in the contract’s first year, $225 in its second and $230 in the third. Daily storage rates start at $50 and increase by $1 each in the second and third year.
The December proposal included having the towing companies collect the administrative fee from drivers. The companies objected to that and the new proposal does not require it, according to Myers Towing’s chief financial officer, Billy Myers. But the police have put back in a $60 fee they charge the companies for each tow. The December proposal had dropped the fee.
The Police Department is moving forward with requiring the towing companies to use a web-based dispatching system from Houston-based Dispatch and Tracking Solutions LLC. A city report says the companies would pay $12 to $25 per tow for using the system. The report says the system would replace an antiquated one. The department would not pay anything for the system.
Myers said the DTS system will dispatch calls through text messages and he and representatives from other towing companies are concerned about having to pay for the system and that there will not be enough time to roll it out. Modesto’s current towing contract expires April 13, though it could be renewed for a year.
Myers said representatives from about a half-dozen towing companies are expected at Monday’s meeting. The city contracts with 13 companies for the nonconsensual tows. He said towing companies also are concerned the city has put back in the $60 fee to the towing companies.
The California Vehicle Code lets cities charge an administrative fee to cover their costs of having a vehicle towed. The amount paid by drivers varies among law enforcement agencies. The Modesto Bee reported in December that the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department charges $150; Stockton, $188; Oakdale, $110; Turlock, $160; and Manteca, $225.
The committee meets at 5 p.m. in Room 2005 on the second floor of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
Comments