Civil War returns to Knights Ferry

The Union and Confederacy are waging battle again during the Knights Ferry Civil War Days, which continues Sunday. Members of the American Civil War Association of Northern and Central California re-enact Civil War combat and life at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area with participants in period costume using period equipment to set up authentic camps. The elaborate re-enactments include gunbattles and cannon explosions, on the schedule for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.
