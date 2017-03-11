Ex-probation chief Silva is Assembly district’s woman of the year

Jill Silva, who recently retired as Stanislaus County’s chief probation officer, was recognized as the 12th Assembly District’s woman of the year for 2017.
Silva graduated from Fresno State University in 1986 and joined county probation as a deputy probation officer in 1989. She rose through the ranks until taking over the department in May 2012 and ran it until she stepped down in February.
She was honored by 12th District Assemblyman Heath Flora during a ceremony at the Capitol in Sacramento last week.
Stanislaus Community Foundation adds two board members
Britta Foster and Matt Friedrich are the newest board members of the nonprofit Stanislaus Community Foundation.
Modesto resident Foster is a partner at Zentive, a Sonoma County-based boutique marketing agency. She and her husband, Jeff Foster, in 2012 started the Modesto chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, which now feeds more than 1,800 students each week. She also supports the Stanislaus Family Justice Center and the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Friedrich is an attorney for E.&J. Gallo Winery. His wife, Christina Tourtlotte, is a dentist in Oakdale.
Stanislaus Community Foundation oversees more than 100 charitable funds and manages more than $21 million in assets, providing customized philanthropic solutions with flexibility for families and corporations. Since its inception in 2002, Stanislaus Community Foundation has distributed more than $12 million in grants and scholarships to the local community.
Orville Wright School gets new Little Library
Orville Wright Elementary School received the newest Little Free Library during a ceremony Wednesday at the airport district campus. Students at the Stanislaus Military Academy built the library, which was funded through a grant by the Stanislaus Community Foundation. The Modesto Rotary Club painted it and donated the books. It is the third one involving the service organization, which also aided in establishing Little Free Libraries at Marshall Park and Burbank School, with others planned for Catherine Everett Elementary School and at John Thurman Field in partnership with the Modesto Nuts. There are more than 50 Little Free Libraries throughout Modesto.
