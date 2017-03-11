Latino Community Roundtable returns after suspension with Cesar Chavez luncheon

The Latino Community Roundtable is holding a coming-out party of sorts this month when it holds its annual Cesar Chavez Unity Luncheon, the longtime nonprofit’s first public event since it suspended operations over the summer to straighten out a paperwork problem caused by its former board president.
This will be the 16th annual luncheon to honor the late civil rights and labor leader. Wells Fargo District Manager Oscar Cabello will be the keynote speaker. He oversees the bank’s Modesto District, which includes Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, according to a roundtable news release.
A state agency barred the roundtable from operating because it had failed to submit paperwork covering several years. Former LCR board President Maggie Mejia took responsibility for what she has called an oversight. Current board President Rebecca Harrington worked with LCR board treasurer Marco Moreno to come into compliance with the Office of the Attorney General’s registry of charitable trusts.
The roundtable has been a mainstay in the community for about two decades. It strives to better the political, social, educational and economic conditions for Latinos in Stanislaus County, according to its bylaws.
Harrington said the roundtable is getting back to its roots by embracing its mission as outlined in its bylaws and is working closely with other Latino organizations. She said the goal is to help develop the next generation of leaders for the community.
The Chavez Unity Luncheon is scheduled for March 23 at Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking until 11:45. The program begins at noon.
Tickets cost $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact 209-872-9415 or lcrstan@gmail.com.
