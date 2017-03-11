Modesto gives final OK to park smoking ban

The City Council gave its final approval Tuesday to a smoking ban in Modesto’s 75 public parks and along public trails, including the Virginia Corridor.
The ban takes effect 30 days after Tuesday’s final approval. The vote was 6-1, with Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer voting “no.” She voted against the ban the first time the council voted on it. She has said she believes it targets the homeless who smoke in city parks, that it cannot be enforced, and that the city already has more than a dozen ordinances that prohibit smoking.
The ban applies to cigarettes, marijuana and vaping. It also bans smoking within 100 feet of the entrances and exits of hospitals. Violators face fines of $100 to $1,000.
Advocates say it will make parks healthier as well as cleaner because of the reduction in cigarette butts. They also say it gives park users something to point to if they are trying to discourage others from smoking in the park.
The council did not decide whether to allow digital billboards along Highway 99. Mayor Ted Brandvold said he asked that the item be continued to a future meeting to address concerns raised by Councilman Tony Madrigal.
