Around the Region (3/11/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus Partners In Education
When: Deadline Wednesday
Where: Online, www.stanislauspartners.com
Info: The deadline to apply for the Stanislaus Partners In Education’s Summer Education Internship Program is Wednesday. The 40-hour internships are for educators of students in middle school and up in Stanislaus County. The program is an opportunity for educators to intern with businesses to learn up-to-date job requirements and enhance their ability to relate the world of work to students. Stipends are provided and college credit is available. Applications are online at www.stanislauspartners.com.
What: Ernie Bucio Music Scholarship Fundraiser
When: Sunday, Noon to 9 p.m.
Where: Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St.
Info: The Ernie Bucio Music Scholarship Fundraiser honors the memory of Ernie Bucio, who was a local musician and teacher. The show is free but donations will be accepted. The scholarship is is administered by Modesto Junior College. For more information, contact Karen Bucio at 209-222-7467 or email buciok@aol.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
MURPHYS
What: Concert: Chris Webster and Nina Gerber
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St.
Info: The Murphy Creek Theater and Black Bart Playhouse present the music of Chris Webster and Nina Gerber. Webster and Gerber will play originals and covers of ballads, jazz and folk. Tickets are $20. www.murphyscreektheatre.org or chriswebsterninagerber.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call 209-728-8422.
What: Sierra Macintosh Users Group
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Murphys Library, 480 Park Lane
Info: The Sierra Macintosh Users Group (SMUG) holds its monthly meeting. This month’s discussion will be led by Paul Keeton, SMUG treasurer and computer expert. For more information, call 209-795-3798 or 209-728-9012 or visit www.SierraMacintoshUsersGroup.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, Noon
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: Meeting will feature a potluck luncheon followed by a program by Pageo Lavender Farm. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Holli at 209-620-0406.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Chamber Meeting and Business Showcase
When: Tuesday, 5:30 -7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive
Info: Member businesses can reserve a free table to advertise their business, non-member cost is $20. The proposed budget will be presented and the 2017 Board of Directors will be introduced. For more information or to reserve your spot contact 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that a grand jury submitted a partial report for 1916-17 to the Honorable W. H. Langdom, judge of the Superior Court of the State of California. In the report, the jury examined the office of Stanislaus County recorder and auditor, under the County Governance Act. They found that the office, being held by one person, had to split and become two offices. The jury cited that local and county business was increasing and there was a need for the two offices in order to avoid congestion and delays in the processing of paperwork.
