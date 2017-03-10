Judge’s son ‘person of interest’ in 2016 Turlock homicide

Turlock Police Department confirmed on Friday that officers were serving a search warrant in connection with an October 2016 homicide when Kevin William Mayhew led them on a pursuit that ended in a gun battle in Snelling.
In October, 30-year-old Juy Anthony Gastelo was shot dead by a homeowner after allegedly breaking into a home on North Thor Street.
Officers obtained a search warrant for evidence and were in position in the 300 block of North Thor Street about 7:45 p.m. when they saw Mayhew making several trips to his car. Officers saw Mayhew put a rifle case in his car before he fled.
Turlock officers found multiple items of evidence from Mayhew’s home on Thor Street. Multiple weapons were found in Mayhew’s car after the shooting, including the “assault rifle he used to try and kill the officers,” a statement read.
The Turlock officer involved in the shooting was put on administrative leave, a standard practice.
