Suspect who shot at law enforcement is son of Stanislaus County judge

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School Pause

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:58 Body found in San Joaquin River

0:53 Walnut industry spreads health message

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

2:21 Central Catholic opens NorCals with easy win

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa