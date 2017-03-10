Multiple police, deputies shoot suspect in Snelling following lengthy car chase

A lengthy police chase ended late Thursday in Snelling when six law enforcement officers shot the driver after he opened fire on them, the Merced County sheriff confirmed.
The name of the suspect was not released. Authorities said the chase began in the Turlock area around 8:30 p.m., came through the city of Merced and went into Snelling. Shots were fired around 9:20 p.m., Sheriff Vern Warnke told the Sun-Star.
No law enforcement officials were injured.
“He was driving through red lights, running stop signs — it was dangerous,” Warnke said.
Warnke said the chase ended on Snelling Road, about a quarter of a mile from Highway 59 in Snelling when the suspect drove over a spike strip.
“He got out of the car and fired multiple shots from an assault-style rifle at the deputies,” Warnke said. “They returned fire and he was struck multiple times.”
Warnke said the suspect, described only as an adult male, was flown to a Modesto hospital in “very critical condition.”
It was not immediately what prompted the chase. Warnke referred questions about the investigation that led to the chase to the Turlock Police Department, which could not immediately be reached for comment.
Warnke said six law enforcement officials returned fire — three from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, two from the Merced Police Department and one from the Turlock Police Department.
A Merced County sheriff’s patrol car was struck “at least twice” by the suspect’s gunfire, according to Warnke.
Warnke said, due to the number of officers involved in the incident from multiple agencies, the California Justice Department will take the lead in the officers-involved shooting investigation.
This is a developing story.
