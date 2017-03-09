Around the Region (3/10/17)

MODESTO
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club Meeting
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The Yokuts Group/Sierra Club invites the public to its monthly meeting. The program begins at 6:45 with refreshments and socializing. At 7 p.m., guest speaker Karen Mitchell and John Robert Cornell discuss our capacity to experience the living earth. For more information, contact Linda at 209-863-9137.
What: La Loma Neighborhood Rummage Sale
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Corner of Las Palmas and Edgebrook drives.
Info: The La Loma Neighborhood hosts a rummage sale to raise funds for the developing native plant garden. Donations are accepted. Sale will be Saturday at the green grass on Encina Avenue by the pump station. The community is welcome to shop or bring items to sell. For more information email Rhonda Allen at rhondasaddress@sbcglobal.net.
What: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Democratic Women’s Club invites the public to its next meeting. A no-host lunch will feature speaker Kimberly Ellis, candidate for the California Democratic Party Chair. For more information or to reserve a spot, email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Gospel Mission Tea & Fashion Show
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave.
Info: The Modesto Gospel Mission partners with local boutiques for its annual Tea & Fashion Show; includes accessories boutique, auction for gift baskets, lunch, tea and dessert. The annual event benefits the Women’s New Life Program. Ticket $35, two for $65 or $300 for a premium table along the stage and catwalk. Tickets can be purchased at the Mission office at 1400 Yosemite Blvd., by visiting www.EventBrite.com, or by calling Anastasia or Natalie at 209-225-2908 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Bret Harte High School, 364 Murphys Grade Road
Info: The Columbia Jazz Series will feature the Hazel Fisher Elementary and Avery Middle school bands, with Columbia Big Band performing at 1 p.m. There will be an opportunity for instruction and the event is open to Calaveras County band programs. Free; donations accepted. For more information, email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net.
SALIDA
What: Friends of the Salida Library sale
When: Through Saturday
Where: Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Friends of the Salida Library are accepting donations of books, magazines and movies. A barrel for donation drop-off is in the library lobby. The sale dates are Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments