Around the Region (3/9/17)

MODESTO
What: California State Retirees Quarterly Meeting
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: The California State Retirees, Chapter 5 will be holding its next quarterly meeting. For more information contact Barbara Powers 209-482-7647 or visit www.californiastateretirees.org.
What: South Modesto MAC Meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way
Info: The South Modesto MAC will be holding its monthly meeting for the unincorporated South Modesto neighborhoods. Purpose of the meeting is to provide information from county agencies and other organizations from the area to the residents. For more information email somodestomac@yahoo.com.
What: Documentary: “13th”
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project (CEP) invites the community to a screening of the documentary film “13th”. Named after the 13th constitutional amendment, which abolished slavery “except as a punishment for crime,” this film examines the history of race and the criminal justice system in the United States. The free event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. For more information contact Jason Wohlstadter, Ph.D., MJC professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
What: Salvation Army Spaghetti Fundraiser
When: Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Salvation Army, 1649 Las Vegas St.
Info: The Salvation Army - Modesto Red Shield Center will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The proceeds go to help Andre Flores, a Red Shield youth boxer, to travel to a tournament in Albuquerque, NM, March 19-25. Dinner is $10, eat in or take home available. For more information call the center 209-538-7111 or visit redshieldmodesto.org/services/boxing.
What: Cesar Chavez Unity Luncheon
When: March 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: McHenry Events Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Latino Community Roundtable invites the public to its Cesar Chavez Unity Luncheon. The doors open at 11 a.m. with networking, business and organization table information for the guests until 11:45. Buffet lunch to follow and the program. The program will feature keynote speaker Oscar Cabello, VP District Manager of Wells Fargo. Individual tickets are $25 and a table of 8 is $200. Tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets at the door and must be purchased by March 16. For more information or to reserve your ticket call 209-872-9415 or email lcrstan@gmail.com.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Mountain Youth and Community Theatre, 14372 Cuesta Ct.
Info: The Columbia Jazz Series presents the Columbia Jazz Combo and solo singers. For more information email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: The Yosemite Junior College District trustees approved applications for federal contributions to more than $100,000 worth of projects under the Vocational Education Act of 1963. The district had 19 projects for which they were seeking funds for continuing programs, and matching funds for vocational projects. One of the vocational projects for which the districts was seeking matching funds was dental assistant training for salaries, equipment and supplies.
