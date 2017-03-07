Dos Palos High School employee accused of assaulting students

A Dos Palos High School food service employee was put on administrative leave Monday morning after video footage surfaced that appeared to show the 32-year-old woman assaulting two students.
Dos Palos police Chief Barry Mann said investigators will recommend misdemeanor battery charges against district employee Shaneca Goldman and 18-year-old students Baron Gieselman and Jose Robledo for their reported involvement in a fight Friday afternoon at Blossom Street and Frank Avenue in Dos Palos.
The case will be referred to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office for review. As of Tuesday, there had been no arrests and no criminal charges filed in the case.
A third 18-year-old male student also was believed involved. Police did not release his name because he was considered a victim, Mann said, adding that police don’t believe anyone was seriously injured in the fight.
Efforts to reach Goldman for comment through her Facebook page were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Mann said police responded to a call of subjects fighting at the intersection Friday afternoon.
No one was there when officers arrived. Witnesses identified several people they said were involved in the incident. Mann also said police obtained video footage of the fight from a nearby business. He didn’t specify which business had the video.
After an investigation, Mann said, officers determined that Gieselman and Robledo for an unknown reason agreed to fight each other after school Friday at the intersection.
The prospect of the fight attracted several students, but it was unclear how or why Goldman was involved, police said.
“In the report, she doesn’t convey an explanation for her actions,” Mann said. “She said she felt threatened. I don’t think the video evidence supports her statement.”
Goldman is an employee of the school district who works in food services, Mann said.
“The employee was placed on administrative leave first thing Monday morning,” said Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District Superintendent Bill Spalding. He also said the district acted on reports that the employee had hit a student after school between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Friday a few blocks away from the high school.
Spalding said he couldn’t identify or comment on the employee’s position with the school district pending a personnel investigation. The employee has been with the district for “several years,” Spalding said.
The incident was captured on video by a student, said Spalding, who first viewed the video Monday afternoon. Video was also was sent to KFSN ABC 30.
Mann identified the woman in the video as Goldman, adding that he didn’t know of any significant prior issues with her.
“I know (Goldman) from around the community,” Mann said. “She seems to support studentlike events. I see her at sporting events, basketball games, so I feel like she’s really engaged with the students. I don’t know what provoked her to get involved.”
Spalding also said it wasn’t known how the employee became involved in the fight.
Spalding said Dos Palos police and school officials are investigating the incident, gathering statements and interviews from students and the employee.
“Anytime something of this nature, allegations come up, the district responds swiftly,” he said. “If there is an incident like this, we will follow through fully and ensure our students are safe.”
