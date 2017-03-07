City, soccer association part ways over Mary Grogan Park

The Modesto Youth Soccer Association and the city have gotten a divorce and the city has taken custody of Mary Grogan Community Park and its seven state-of-the-art soccer fields.
Nearly four years ago, the city and MYSA celebrated their partnership in which the association would operate the soccer complex on behalf of the city in exchange for 4,000 hours of free use of the soccer fields. MYSA also would pay most of the costs for maintenance and raise money for the eventual replacement of the complex’s three artificial turf fields.
But MYSA gave its six-month notice to the city over the summer to end their five-year contract, which started in July 2013. And as is common in many breakups, the reason is money. MYSA board members say the contract with the city placed an unreasonable financial burden upon MYSA and its soccer families and city officials were unwilling to negotiate a new deal despite discussions taking place over several years.
“(W)ith an eye towards a better future for our members, we made the decision to terminate our partnership with the City of Modesto,” states a letter from the MYSA board that was emailed to MYSA families Monday night. Board members said MYSA has about 3,500 children in its recreation programs and about 500 in its competitive program called Ajax United. It also operates adult leagues with about 600 players.
MYSA stopped operating the soccer complex Feb. 20, with the city taking over operations. But MYSA now is renting fields for its teams at Mary Grogan. “The plan is to stay renting for the time being until better opportunities come about,” MYSA board Vice Chairman Randy Rose said. “We are actively searching for a new home.”
MYSA Executive Director Carlos Zavala said his nonprofit organization is in good financial shape and canceled the contract to stay that way.
Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Manager Ashley Weaver said the discussions about a new contract never advanced because MYSA would not provide the city with audited financial statements. She said Modesto could not move forward on a firm footing without those statements. Weaver said the contract required MYSA to provide annual audited statements. She said MYSA had never done so, and the city had been lenient because it had wanted the partnership to succeed.
Rose said MYSA gave Modesto other financial information and invited city officials to look at its books. He said it costs $15,000 to $20,000 for a financial audit, and MYSA did not see the point in spending that money given its differences with Modesto.
Deputy City Manager Joe Lopez said Modesto is looking at its options, which he said include having the city continue to operate the facility or bring in another operator.
Modesto opened phase one of Mary Grogan Community Park in 2013. The park is just east of Enochs High School in northeast Modesto. Phase one includes seven lighted soccer fields, a 500-space parking lot, an office and a concession stand. City officials said at the time partnering with MYSA was a new model in good government. They said while Modesto had roughly $10 million in development fees and fee reserves to build the park, it did not have the money to operate and maintain it.
Before Mary Grogan, MYSA — which started in 1976 — played in more than a dozen city parks, schoolyards and other sites throughout Modesto. And it held tournaments in Ripon, Salida and Stevinson. Tournaments now are held at Mary Grogan and draw soccer players and families from throughout California to the benefit of local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
The contract between MYSA and Modesto called for the youth soccer group to pay $169,000 toward the $209,000 in annual maintenance costs, keep $253,000 in reserves and raise $2.1 million over 14 years for the replacement of the three artificial turf fields. MYSA earned revenue through registration fees from its players, its share of field rentals, parking charges and the concession stand.
Zavala said MYSA had additional expenses, including about $150,000 for staffing the soccer complex and about $60,000 for booking soccer fields for its players in excess of the 4,000 free hours. He said the contract modifications MYSA sought included increasing the number of free hours, a bigger share of the field rentals, and no longer having to raise money for the turf replacement fund. MYSA was supposed to have raised $400,000 for the fund by this June. Rose said MYSA had raised about $90,000.
