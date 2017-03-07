Around the Region (3/8/17)

MODESTO
What: McHenry Mansion Tea Sampling Day
When: Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Store, 924 15th St.
Info: Sample a variety harney teas while browsing the McHenry Mansion Gift Store. The store will feature St. Patricks’s Day and the Easter Bunny. For more information 209-549-0428.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor #11
When: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Perko’s, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: The Native Sons of the Golden West will have a no-host dinner. The dinner begins around 6 p.m. followed by a discussion of California history. Speaker Pete Dutton will discuss, “Grants of Land in California made by Spanish or Mexican Authorities.” The Parlor is planning an entry in the Fourth of July parade and discussing other family activities attractive to new and younger members. The public is invited to attend this meeting. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. Our goal and joy is the preservation and sharing of California’s history. For more information, contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: Modesto Gospel Mission Tea & Fashion Show
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave.
Info: The Modesto Gospel Mission is partnering with local boutiques for its annual Tea & Fashion Show. The event also includes an accessories boutique with Spring accessories available for purchase. In addition, there will be a raffle auction for gift baskets valued at $100 or more. Lunch, tea and dessert are provided. The annual event benefits the Women’s New Life Program. The New Life Program offers encourages men and women as they prepare for their return to societal living through physical, spiritual, emotional and many other aspects through programs designed to help them break the cycle of homelessness and despair. Ticket are $35 per person; two for $65 or $300 for a premium table, which is along the stage and catwalk. Tickets can be purchased at the Mission office at 1400 Yosemite Blvd., by visiting www.EventBrite.com, or by calling Anastasia or Natalie at 209-225-2908 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OAKDALE
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Used Book Sale
When: Through Thursday
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave.
Info: Friends of the Oakdale Library is accepting donations of new and used books, audio books, CDs and DVDS for its annual used book sale, which supports programs at the Oakdale branch of the Stanislaus County Library. Not needed are magazines of any type, textbooks, encyclopedias, or any damaged materials. Contact 209-848-0221 or friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com for all donation times. Friends of the Oakdale Library meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Oakdale library. The public is invited to attend.
What: Oakdale Women's Connection Monthly Luncheon
When: Thursday, noon - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 West F Street
Info: The Oakdale Women's Connection will host a monthly lunch meeting. Hear about exciting day trip opportunities, provided by Modesto Junior College. Then, find out how Barbara Leon answers the million-dollar question wrong to find the right answer for life. For more information or to make a reservation call Barbara, 209-847-5605.
SALIDA
What: Friends of the Salida Library sale
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Friends of the Salida Library is accepting donations of books, magazines and movies. A barrel in which to drop off donations is in the library lobby. The sale dates are Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SONORA
What: Sonora Celtic Faire
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: Tickets are on sale for the 31st Sonora Celtic Faire. This year, the fair will host the International Ultimate Jousting Championships, the only championship joust on the West Coast. There will also be food booths, vendors and live music. Ticket prices vary each day; call or check online for each day’s prices. For more information or to buy tickets, call 209-533-4420 or 800-446-1333 or email faireteam@gmail.com or go to www.sonoracelticfaire.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: The Modesto City Council upheld its new sign ordinance by denying a pair of requests for commercial freestanding signs next to Highway 99. The council denied two appeals from the Board of Zoning Adjustment made by J.S. West and Griswold & Wright. Both signs would have been 72 square feet, 20-35 feet high. City Planning Director William Nichols informed the council that the requests had been filed the previous year under a previous sign ordinance allowing 150 square feet, 35 feet high. However, effective March 1, the new law only allowed for signs that were tourist-oriented — motels, restaurants and service stations.
Comments