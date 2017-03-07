Los Banos man killed in I-5 crash identified

The 31-year-old Los Banos man killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Westley has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Arthur Siufanua.
He was a passenger in a 2007 Ford Mustang that overturned about 4 a.m. after the driver drifted off the interstate on Stanislaus County’s West Side and lost control, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Driver Joseph Fukofuka, 20, and another passenger, Darnell Noa, 21, were not injured. They also are from Los Banos. They were wearing seat belts but Siufanua was not, the CHP reported.
