Bomb squad called for suspicious vehicle at jail ceremony attended by Gov. Brown

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to check a vehicle that was left in the parking lot that had to be cleared for Gov. Jerry Brown’s arrival at the Public Safety Center expansion dedication.
Brown is attending a dedication ceremony for a 72-bed expansion at the Public Safety Center at 250 E. Hackett Road.
Sheriff Adam Christianson said no threats were made but the vehicle was checked as a precaution. After determining it was safe, the vehicle was towed from the parking lot.
The parking lot was cordoned off and booking of female inmates, who are processed at the Hackett Road facility, was temporarily delayed while the bomb squad checked the vehicle.
Comments