Gov. Jerry Brown to attend dedication of jail expansion in Modesto

Gov. Jerry Brown is set to attend the dedication ceremony Tuesday for Stansialaus County’s Public Safety Center expansion facilities.
Stanislaus County has been first among counties to finish a project with funding from the second phase of Assembly Bill 900, which authorized billions to add more space in state prisons and county jails.
The county’s expansion on Hackett Road includes two maximum security units and a 72-bed medical and mental health wing, creating space for a total of 552 new jail beds. The project also includes an intake and transportation facility.
The 2 p.m. ceremony is at the Public Safety Center at 250 E. Hackett Road.
