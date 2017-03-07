Markets Right Now: US stocks move broadly lower

0:39 Ripon plant makes health products for cows Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

0:32 Two killed in head-on crash